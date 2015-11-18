SPORTS

Ghana beat Comoros to advance to group stage of WC qualifiers

·

Ghana has beaten Comoros 2-0 to qualify to the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the second leg tie played at Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday.

Mubarak Wakaso and Jordan Ayew scored in the 18th and 85th respectively to hand Ghana victory in Tuesday’s game after the first leg game ended goalless last Friday in Moroni.

Wakaso shot Ghana into the lead after he hit a fantastic freekick to beat Ben Boina in post for the Comorians.

The Black Stars dominated play in the first half with Captain Asamoah Gyan coming close to increase Ghana’s lead from Andre Ayew’s free kick.

Defender Jonathan Mensah had to be replaced by Daniel Armatey after he suffered an injury in the first half with Jeffery Schlupp also coming on for Solomon Asante.

With a man down after Omar Mdahoma’s second yellow card, Ghana was handed an advantage as Andre Ayew, Gyan and Jordan Ayew all came close to scoring.

And with 5 minutes to full time, Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew picked the ball in the goal area and shot home to hand the Black Stars 2-0 win in the game.

Ghana and other winners from the second round knockout matches will be drawn in five groups of four in the upcoming draw.

The respective group winners will qualify for the 2018 World Cup which will be staged in Russia.

Author: Daniel David QuarteyDavid is a sports pundit. He is a famous sports analyst on a number of reputable radio stations including Live FM, Sena Radio, Adinkra Radio and Hot FM. He is also a genuine and passionate writer with the aim of projecting Ghana's sports through writing.

