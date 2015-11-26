Inter Allies Joseph Aidoo joins Hammarby permanently

Defender Joseph Aidoo has completed his transition from Inter Allies to Hammarby permanently.

The Ghana U-20 defender initially joined the Swedish topflight side on loan over the summer but have made his stay permanent with a three-year contract.

Inter Allies Executive Director, Delali Eric Senaye said: “We (Inter Allies) wish Joseph Aidoo well and we appreciate the professionalism he attached to his work whiles with us.”

Aidoo played most of his matches for Hammarby U-21s during his loan spell but made one senior match against Malmo FF where he was named the Man of the match.

“It feels very good, and I’m very happy that I’ve joined the big family. I really like the team and I see my fellow players at Hammarby as my brothers,” Aidoo told Hammarby website.

He added: “It was a small adjustment to get here, but I have adapted myself more and more the longer I’ve been here. To make debut in the first team was fantastic and I enjoy getting to play in front of large audiences.”

“Now I will do everything to continue to develop and contribute to Hammarby keeps a consistently high level,” he concluded.