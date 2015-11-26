SPORTS

Inter Allies Joseph Aidoo joins Hammarby permanently

·

Inter Allies Joseph Aidoo joins Hammarby permanently

Joseph Aidoo

Joseph Aidoo

Defender Joseph Aidoo has completed his transition from Inter Allies to Hammarby permanently.

The Ghana U-20 defender initially joined the Swedish topflight side on loan over the summer but have made his stay permanent with a three-year contract.

Inter Allies Executive Director, Delali Eric Senaye said: “We (Inter Allies) wish Joseph Aidoo well and we appreciate the professionalism he attached to his work whiles with us.”

Aidoo played most of his matches for Hammarby U-21s during his loan spell but made one senior match against Malmo FF where he was named the Man of the match.

“It feels very good, and I’m very happy that I’ve joined the big family. I really like the team and I see my fellow players at Hammarby as my brothers,” Aidoo told Hammarby website.

He added: “It was a small adjustment to get here, but I have adapted myself more and more the longer I’ve been here. To make debut in the first team was fantastic and I enjoy getting to play in front of large audiences.”

“Now I will do everything to continue to develop and contribute to Hammarby keeps a consistently high level,” he concluded.

Related News:

  1. Inter Allies captain Joseph Aidoo joins Hammarby on loan
  2. Inter Allies’ Niare Benogo joins FC Spartak Trnava on a short term loan
  3. Ghana’s Kwasi Appiah joins Reading on loan
  4. Ghana’s Issah Yakubu Joins Lebanese top-flight side Al Nabi Shayth
  5. Joseph Agbeko Fights Guillermo On Saturday
  6. 24 players called for Black Satellite camping
  7. Ghana’s Harrison Afful joins Al Wahada
  8. Ghana’s Christian Atsu joins AFC Bournemouth on a season loan
  9. Ama Ata Aidoo Devastated” By Awoonor’s Death
  10. Tony Aidoo: NPP Deserves No Plaudits For Resorting To The Court
Author: Daniel David QuarteyDavid is a sports pundit. He is a famous sports analyst on a number of reputable radio stations including Live FM, Sena Radio, Adinkra Radio and Hot FM. He is also a genuine and passionate writer with the aim of projecting Ghana's sports through writing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *