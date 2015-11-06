Liberty star Frimpong Manso completes Kotoko move

Asante Kotoko are set to complete the signing of versatile Liberty Professionals defender, Edwin Frimpong Manso.

The 22 year old defender on Wednesday agreed a three year deal with the dethroned premier league champions pending medicals.

Frimpong who was part of Liberty Professionals success in the 2014/15 league season as the club placed 5th on the log sheet was heavily linked with a move to Hearts of Oak.

With Asante Kotoko aim of building a formidable team ahead of the upcoming season have beaten their arch-rivals for the signature of Edwin Frimpong Manso.

“We have agreed a deal with Edwin and he will officially put pen to paper after his medicals,” Kotoko Communication Director Kwaku Ahenkorah told Myradio360.com

If Edwin Frimpong Manso’s deal goes through, he will be the fifth signing player after the arrival of Halipha Sedogo, Ernest Sowah, Michael Yeboah and Samuel Kyere.