We are ready for second leg game against Comoros -Asamoah Gyan

Skipper Asamoah Gyan says the Black Stars have put Friday’s drawn game against Comoros behind and are poised for victory in the second leg match.

Comoros put up a resilient performance to hold the Black Stars to a goalless draw in Moroni in the first leg tie.

And Gyan who joined that game with jist 10 minutes to full-time, is optimistic that the Black Stars will win return encounter which has been scheduled for the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday November 17.

“We watched their videos before the game so we knew it will be a difficult game because they defend very well”

“Such things happen in football and we are really looking forward to the second leg game”

“Our target is to qualify to the next stage but we also want to put up a good performance on Tuesday to make our happy”, Gyan said in an interview with Ghanafa.org.

Author: Daniel David QuarteyDavid is a sports pundit. He is a famous sports analyst on a number of reputable radio stations including Live FM, Sena Radio, Adinkra Radio and Hot FM. He is also a genuine and passionate writer with the aim of projecting Ghana's sports through writing.

