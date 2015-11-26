Inter Allies Joseph Aidoo joins Hammarby permanently Defender Joseph Aidoo has completed his transition from Inter Allies to Hammarby permanently. The Ghana U-20 defender initially joined the Swedish topflight side on loan over the summer but have made his stay permanent with a three-year contract. Inter Allies Executive Director, Delali Eric Senaye said: “We (Inter Allies) wish Joseph Aidoo well […]
Inter Allies Joseph Aidoo joins Hammarby permanently
November 26, 2015,
-
