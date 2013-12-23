Pon Di Ting- Sarkodie ft Banky W [Download MP3]

Download Pon Di Ting- Sarkodie ft Banky W MP3

Track:Pon Di Ting

Artiste: Sarkodie ft Banky W

Producer: Masterkraft

Are you ready to be sarked up? Meet the West African kings. It’s a brand new track right from Sarkodie’s Sarkology album. Another nice collaboration between Ghana and Naija artistes. Sarkodie features Nigerian singer, Banky W (Banky Wellington). They call this one Pon Di Ting (Pon The Thing), feel free to download the track below and don’t forget to leave your comments below.