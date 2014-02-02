Davido- Aye (Download MP3)

Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com
Dis
Song is d bomb,,, seriously pikinq Davido is growinq to sumtin else lyk his glowinq;;
Kip it up brow,,,, lucky U̶̲̥̅̊ M̶̲̥̅̊ɑ̤̥̈̊Ω̴̩̩̩̥
Its all abt luv BabE
Lovely!!! Anoda bomb frm davido.
Lovely track
Nice tune
Yea u are ma man …….lovely tune
This tune is d bomb
Herh davido sake of this trak i no dey play anyother tune oo
The video mpo dierrr…(coment loadin)
I have never really fanned songs like this. But I think this one is something else. Bravo to you. It blew my mind and I had no choice but to download it for my use. Hope the next one will try.
Xup a feel dis f*** dem site papa herrrrrrrrrrrrr
jx love dis track
fantastic rl flavor
None can contest wit u bro, ur d best
I feel like goin crazy cos of dis tune bro
wow …..nice 1….i feel lyk playing it all the tym….
kip it up …..
lovely song..mre grease to ur elbow davido
txunado familly
It touched my life
Hmmnm…..True luk
Nice 1 davido
hummmmmmmmmmm my bro! you are the best!
Davido u are the best.among the rest
This just killed me. Phat music
Davido ure the really thing e world need!!!!!!
M in luv wit da track omg n I cn dance exactly lyk th cute niga lady tho am zambian ohhh
Keep uplifting naija
dis song z baaaaaaad
hmmm is sick
Eiiiii !!!! this guy go kill me with his song oooooo
Good work man!!!! Congratulated uve really made it. U are the best among the rest. Can’t stop listing to this wonderful song.
Ur mzq is Lyk bullet,Kip it up bro.
gud bro,thats gre ats to u,u did a great job,u are the best amongs the rest,keep it up dude
DAVIDO I SALUTE U NICE SONG
Nice one davido good one
ma maaan carry onn we dey yur baaak
Hahaha time for ghanians to realize Davido is better and well mature in good musics keep it up!!!!!….you are beast!!
nice music
davido no size a dey like dis song
Davido is the best i cant stop listening to this music
Too much…..OMG
I lov dat track,,,,davido u b too much
Infact am soo much in luv wid de song…..mmmuuaahh
Best song ever davido
davido u are one in a million …..ah u deserve de 2014 BET best africa artist u are wowww
da’s senior mhan self
i soo luv dis trak
both de artiste n de author re gud
Davido is damn cute..
hmmmm…..Davido is alwaez rockin it hard
davido u are the best pop artist u hav ever met. i lov u
I lyk wht ever u wil do I luv u wit all my hrt davido ur my guy
yo thanks .
http://ynot.com.ng/?s=nadia+buari+latest+movies