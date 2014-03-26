2013 WASSCE SHS Rankings- Full List

The WASSCE league table was compiled by the Statistics, Research, Information, Management and Public Relations (SRIMPR) Division of the Ministry of Education. The total number of schools were 716.

[Click here to see the full list. If you would like to download the pdf, right-click and select ‘save link as’]

2013 WASSCE- Top Senior High Schools

1. Mount Carmel Girls’ Senior High School (Brong Ahafo)- 100%

All the 56 candidates had between A1 and C6, giving the school a 100 per cent score.

2. Wesley Girls’ Senior High (Cape Coast)- 99.60%

41 out of the 744 candidates it presented for the exam had between A1 and C6

3. Tepa Senior High School- 99.55%

4. Koforidua Senior High Technical School- 99.39%

5. Kade Day Senior High Technical School- 99.34%

6. St. James Seminary- 99.29%

7. Adisadel College took- 99.05%

8. Maranatha Business SHS- 99.02%

9. St Francis Xavier Seminary- 98.99%

10. Ghana Lebanon Islamic SHS- 98.73%

11. St. Augustine’s College- 98.69%

12. Abetifi Presby SHS- 98.63%

13. Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS- 98.54%

14. St Roses SHS- 98.48%

15. Okomfo Anokye SHS- 98.41%

16. Islamic Girls’ SHS- 98.32%

17. Holy Child SHS- 98.18 %

18. St. John’s SHS- 97.94%

19. Serwaa Kesse Girls’ SHS- 97.77%

20. Opoku Ware SHS- 97.69%

Others

Mfantsipim- 39th, Aburi Girls’ SHS- 44th, Presbyterian Boys’ SHS- 52nd, Prempeh College- 54th, Accra Academy- 59th, Achimota School- 78th

NOTE:

To view the full list of the 2013 Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) Results league by position and school, Click here.