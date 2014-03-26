NATIONAL

2013 WASSCE SHS Rankings- Full List

·

2013 WASSCE SHS Rankings- Full List

students

The WASSCE league table was compiled by the Statistics, Research, Information, Management and Public Relations (SRIMPR) Division of the Ministry of Education. The total number of schools were 716.

[Click here to see the full list. If you would like to download the pdf, right-click and select ‘save link as’]

2013 WASSCE- Top Senior High Schools

1. Mount Carmel Girls’ Senior High School (Brong Ahafo)- 100%
All the 56 candidates had between A1 and C6, giving the school a 100 per cent score.
2. Wesley Girls’ Senior High (Cape Coast)- 99.60%
41 out of the 744 candidates it presented for the exam had between A1 and C6
3. Tepa Senior High School- 99.55%
4. Koforidua Senior High Technical School- 99.39%
5. Kade Day Senior High Technical School- 99.34%
6. St. James Seminary- 99.29%
7. Adisadel College took- 99.05%
8. Maranatha Business SHS- 99.02%
9. St Francis Xavier Seminary- 98.99%
10. Ghana Lebanon Islamic SHS- 98.73%

11. St. Augustine’s College- 98.69%
12. Abetifi Presby SHS- 98.63%
13. Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS- 98.54%
14. St Roses SHS- 98.48%
15. Okomfo Anokye SHS- 98.41%
16. Islamic Girls’ SHS- 98.32%
17. Holy Child SHS- 98.18 %
18. St. John’s SHS- 97.94%
19. Serwaa Kesse Girls’ SHS- 97.77%
20. Opoku Ware SHS- 97.69%
Others
Mfantsipim- 39th, Aburi Girls’ SHS- 44th, Presbyterian Boys’ SHS- 52nd, Prempeh College- 54th, Accra Academy- 59th, Achimota School- 78th

NOTE:

To view the full list of the 2013 Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) Results league by position and school, Click here.

Related News:

  1. WASSCE 2013: GES Says 3-year SHS Students Are Adequately Prepared
  2. List Of Free rlg Laptops Full Of ‘Ghost Names’
  3. Kolege SHS Students Burn Headmaster’s Car Over WASSCE
  4. 2013 May/June WASSCE: WAEC Punishes 5,653 Candidates
  5. WAEC Releases 2013 Nov-Dec WASSCE Results
  6. WAEC Releases 2013 WASSCE Results
  7. WAEC Releases Withheld 2013 WASSCE Results
  8. WASSCE 2013: WAEC Cancels Leaked Papers
  9. 2013 WASSCE Begins Tuesday
  10. FULL LIST: Winners Of The 2013 Ghana DJ Awards
Tags:
Author: StaffGhana's most trusted news website well-known for its fair and unbiased news reports. exposeGHANA gives power to the people to report news and share their opinions on various topics. Email: submit[at]exposeghana.com

346 Comments

  1. yaw says:
    on March 26, 2014 at

    i cant find my school in the list…

  2. yaw says:
    on March 26, 2014 at

    i cant find st. thomas aquinas shs in the ranking…why?

  3. Anonymous says:
    on March 26, 2014 at

    Beeb3 boys!!

  4. Texture says:
    on March 26, 2014 at

    Why bishop herman college?????????

  5. jay says:
    on March 26, 2014 at

    PERSCO….is no where to be found. What is happening. Wow St Peter’s secondary school

  6. Anonymous says:
    on March 26, 2014 at

    i love gt.tess (tepa )

  7. Anonymous says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    woooow grt oass al de way….wel done oass

  8. Mandela says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    APSEC OH OH OH
    ARMAH MATER….
    …..congrats APSEC!!!

  9. Adusei says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    This is absurd. The first school registered just 57 students why wont they get 100 percent. These rankings should be done accurately

  10. Joseph says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Well done Augusco. Keep it up. Also try to bring our ladies up there

  11. Sarfo says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    I cant find West Africa senior high school amongst the rank.
    Can someone help me find their rank?

  12. Anonymous says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Mmarima mma,mmarima mma,mmarima mma abusua kese. Kdua sec tech,luv u to the maximum.

  13. Rotation says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Keep it up … 2014 batch of Tepa shs

  14. Ali mohammed vasco says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    The first school in ashanti … Great tess (tepa shs) all the way

  15. Rotation says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    I am proud to be a formal student of tepa shs .

  16. kuntu says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Am proud to be a saint(St Johns school-sekondi)

  17. Kofi says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    oh Admass

  18. Obed Kofi Adams says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    where is Aduman shs

  19. Clerve says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    please can you post the first hundred

  20. obed says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    the saints all the way…i am really proud of my school. st. John’s school is indeed one of the best

  21. Eric says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    St. John’s school…the pride of the west

  22. max says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    wer z gsts mof mof…….de saints all de wae

  23. Ray says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Mmarima mma all the way.proud to be a sectechcan.Kdua Sectech arise and shine

  24. Anonymous says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    check from bottom

  25. agogo says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Adisco . Good one one there

  26. francis says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    i hv no aguement agaist dis…..no wondr much of d great skul pupils ddnt gain admission to tertiary……bcus marking ddnt go well…..dis rankin shows

  27. Anonymous says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    mtcheew E8 THROUGH OUT is also 100%

  28. adu elvis says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    if u don,t found your school.don,t mind every where is apoor.56 candidates easy to pass.simple and easy photocopy.

  29. shannel says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Eeeeei so wer is mehisco….ds is not fair oo…at least show us haw u did da list….gh di333 evryfyn…corruption..

  30. betty says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    eeeeeeeiiiiiii, where Accra High dey?

  31. stegee says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    KSTS all the best ..mmerima mma

  32. Anonymous says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Well done kass

  33. getty says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Dis is not true at all.hu did the ranking? How can 41 out of 744 student pass n get 99.60%. They r fake statiscians

  34. papa hak says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    this is not the full list ooo. if you don’t have the full list, don’t caption ‘full list’.

  35. ebo joezy says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Adisco baako peh. Waaaaaat. Adey feel ma sch rufffffffff

  36. Jeff says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    see oo,we re also de 5th best boys skuul in Gh. J Town 4 life…BIM

  37. samuel kuntu blankson(soccer raul) says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    We are still among the best St.John’s school (sekondi) ……

  38. Sylvester yankson(school prefect 2014-2015) says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Yessssss dat is St.John’s school we are de best among Ghana top schools

  39. Anonymous says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    al bcos of apo go to the north nd do real mowwing

  40. jabaazy says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Where Padua dey oh chaale

  41. Mensah Yahooze Daniel says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    I cant find New Edubiase senior high school among dis rank. Oh oh oh great NESS why ?

  42. undernet says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    (kdua sec.tech) Mmarima mma Abusua kese.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO size…

  43. d.j.annan says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    the saints preparing the way,aim higher
    apsaint well done
    johns plus porters the best

  44. delali dennis ( ratty ) says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Well done KSTS….. u make us proud. Ma senior bro who went to PERSCO is not going hear the end of this 🙂 🙂 🙂

    Mmarima Mma!!!

  45. Eric Mansro says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Awwww where wes – g ( emashi ) dey?

  46. piero denero aviero memero says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    eeeeiii… where is St. Peter’s SHS? tweeaaaa. take your ranking. is PERSCO their co-equal? this is fake. still PERSCOBA..St. Peter’s paaaaaa…

  47. Anonymous says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Where is OKESS

  48. Anonymous says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Tessian all the way .tepa snr high dats my formal skuul .prempeh,owass are not co equak tweaaa

  49. Charlie schs abre says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Eeeei….wher ma sch dey

  50. David Viladaare says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    nawaao, where dey nanssec? i’m not sure ds is a genuine leak table. thus why ghana always dey 3rd in corruption. atleast do ds genuinely, corruption come inside. hmmm.

  51. Brainy says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Where are the rest of the schools? I think all should be shown so we can see our positions and performance.

  52. Anonymous says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Is it st johns grammer or st johns school sekondi cos am confused

  53. Anonymous says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    where dey pope john, persco and Njasco i cant find them why?

  54. nana says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Ohh Naa

  55. Asare says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Boo this is fake 🙁

  56. Asare says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    THIS IS BABOON SHIT HOW CAN PREMPEH BE AT 54TH!!!! : (

  57. elmanio says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Please if u cant find ur skuul, go to google search. Ooh Opoku ware school please sit up and learn hard.
    masa u for moow hard

  58. Dr.BLESSS says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    oh! may God.Kade snr. high we are blessed…….KASSTECH all the way

  59. Natibongo says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    GREAT KASSTECH keep it up men…… always keep the fire burning……… up up up OSABARIMA

  60. Anonymous says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Wow a be proud of ma sch … Dats Tepa shs …

  61. Anonymous says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    I love Wey Gey Hey

  62. Nana says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    I am proud to be a ROSA…St. Roses…great job!

  63. chemicals says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    oh dormass where are u
    better lak next time

  64. gado says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    who did this ranking. This is soooo sily. How can you put ACHIMOTA SCHOOL 78. Ah. I will sue GES

  65. Anonymous says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    ALLAH KADE DAY SHS, am proud of you guys.
    THE SILENCER!!!!!!!!

  66. Anonymous says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Kade Day SHS, ino be talk talk

  67. Holy Kiss says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Oh my God Tepa, I couldn’t imagine. Tepa non iz our co equal. Tepa all de way

  68. Holy Kiss says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    Ah who iz KASS, hu iz OT , Akurase tena ma adwene mu bie. Tepa I luv it. Pls Tepa keep it up

  69. Anonymous says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    St.johns da best..long live da saints

  70. Anonymous says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    haha…#Adisadel foreva

  71. SANTA says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    check the full list @ http://myjoyonline.com/docs/ 38735wassce_document.pdf

  72. Anonymous says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    adisco u have size just give them sum

  73. isaac Abel Kotei says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Ooo chaley ano dey see ma enemies oooo(Krobo,persco,PJ,bot we,roses,meghis,gsts,sutesco….)mmarima mma all the way this skull dey kill meooo aswear I dey kill me oooo.mmarima Emma ARISE AND SHINE luv dis school watch for more

  74. all the 3b bois in ksts says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    I no be say we dey rush, I no be say we dey talk, just be say the LEVEL we dey them no fit touch. this is frm the current 3b Bois in KSTS. We want to say thank u to waec

  75. Wisdom says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Truth conquest, kuhis 4 life. Mmerante3 all the way. Kwasia! 32nd ey3 easy 4 the whole gh.

  76. Hero says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Kumasi high school 4 u. Well done gentlemen. Bravo! Where be yr galz k gee?? Hahahhhah

  77. Suglo says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Am proud of being a kuhisian. Congrats mmerante3! Action

  78. Yang Zidok says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Viam parantez all the way. Gsts bounce 2 hell, hahahhhah proud 2 be a saint

  79. Pato says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Where be yags, Louis nd others?
    Osei krom y dis year?

  80. Hanselle says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Where be almighty pope johns nd amass??? O! Sorry try nxt tym.

    Mmerante3 vim!

  81. Aggrey says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Gsts u 4 mow. Shun the porterians nd learn. Apsaint hook-up.

    Bim bim 4 dat

  82. Fire says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    St johns dey talk o! 18 nd u are happy like dat hahahhhah gay guyz.

    Still team gsts

  83. George says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    The green shirt is working 4 the west. Saint 4 life.

  84. K gee says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Where be boamponsem snr high nd Dunkwa sec tech school? O! Dunkwa hmmmmmmmmm

    Congrats oxford. Jof shirt 4 life

  85. George says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Gsts where yr school dey? U be 1200th or what?????

    St john’s still vim

  86. Magic says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Gsts shame 4 dising the saints, rebels.

    St James old boy speaks

  87. Pius says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Oh! When The SAINTS go marching in. GSTS, you bore? You for mow. APSAINTS for Life.

  88. paa kwesi (APSU 2000) says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    The league table produced in lieu of the 2013 SSCE exam results by our education officials is a shoddy exercise and makes no sense!
    2. Why? The test scores and Secondary School rankings need to be standardized by the student population sample and assigned grade weights. The fact that the Ministry of Education has utilized this crude methodology for some years now without anyone raising an eyebrow doesn’t mean it is right. Statistical procedures especially those which are used for comparative statistics and rankings should be based on standardized metrics of which the population size and score weights play a huge role in determining the level of inference.
    3. The issue of assigning weights and standardization by the student population size is VERY important. For example, of the 675 out of 744 Wesley Girls Senior High students and the 46 out of 56 Mount Carmel Girls’ Senior High students who had passes in 6 subjects from A1 to C6, wouldn’t it make more sense to assign probability weights using the median mark of A1 Excellent 75% – 100%; B2 Very Good 70% – 74%; B3 Good 65%- 69%; C4 Credit 60% – 64%; C5 Credit 55% – 59%; and C6 Credit 50% – 54% and then multiplying by the number of students in each category before summing across categories and finally dividing by the total number of students to arrive at a more composite score for each school? This, in my fickle mind, is more statistically sound than just the crude approach of bundling together all students who had 6 passes used by the Ministry.
    4. I produce below a simple estimation methodology which can be used by the Ministry of Education to immediately review these rankings. It can be adapted for future rankings. This is no different to what our universities use in computing our grade point average (GPA) or cumulative weighted averages (CWA). Cheers!

    Regards to all APSUNIANS…..perseverance conquers all….action nkotseeee

  89. Abdullah says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    where can i find ISLAMIC SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL.Are we moving forward or standstill.

  90. asante collins says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    i cant find my school in the list. OSINO PRESBY SNR HIGH SCH. WHY OSSEC. BY PUNISHA. GOD WILL MAKE IT

  91. Great OASHS wel done says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Am proud to be the 2013 batch of okomfo anokye shs

  92. felix Johnson says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    St. John’s der best in der west.preparin der wae 4 students in der west…..j- town 4 eva ……. Der saint, beloved apostle….. VIAM PARANTES. APSAINT 4 eva

  93. Sherry Precaution says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Dis tin be jiave. we nani go gree.why Almighty BHC den OLA girls de.ahhh.BHOBUPOGA 4live SICUT MILLES CHRISTI

  94. boat says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    the paa kwesi guy appears more statistically inclined than the ministry’s so called statisticians.
    You do not need a Bsc Stats to come up with this.

  95. nana baffour says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Abrempon…ABREMPONG…

  96. disciple says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    hmmmmmmm; where is our belove MAWULI. Oooooh haviwoooooooooo

    i still love MAWULI

  97. Anonymous says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    oh GOD, my skull mpass.

  98. Anonymous says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    KSTS big ups Mmarima mma repn Koftown datz watsap

  99. kaakyire says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    mmarima mma…all de way…bigups

  100. Anonymous says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    long live APSEC LONG LIVE GHANA

  101. APSEC says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    love ma sch APSEC from TM 2013 yr

  102. kan-esuuri vitalis says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    so good but can’t find NANDOM SHS ,yyyyy!

  103. FIXXA says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    I ll 4eva rep. St. James seminary
    AHOTEEFO) ALL THE WAY
    Brong Ahafo s proud of you.

  104. Ken says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    What the f**k is this shit,hmmm bribery and corruption,st john’s guys should shout the f***k up,g.st.s is 100 times better than that u,long live g.s.t.s,we shall alway be the gaint of the west,this the first time st john’s have ever been ranked 😛 😎

  105. Phrancis ortis Mingle chickle tilter says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    KSTS 4 real… We chnge gurlz 2 bois nd bois 2 men..MmArImA MmA!!

  106. oppong hadassah esther says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    is it st johns grammar shs in achimota or st johns shs in tarkoradi

  107. oppong hadassah esther says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    if u want the best business school,then look forward to st.johns grammar shs in achimota.GREAT JOHNSCO FOR REAL……..SERIOUUUUUS

  108. oppong hadassah esther says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    2016 WASSCE RESULTS….JOHNSCO WILL BE FIRST

  109. justice dadzie says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Ooooohhhhhh Saint John’s is nt easy to complete saint John’s school I am proud to b an old saint keep d record 2015

  110. Anonymous says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    ACHIMOTA paaa 78th:(………! Y???

  111. Sage says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    If u want to get 100 percent then dont use quantity but use quality

  112. Nana Sarpong Junior says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    My school placed 458

  113. Anonymous says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    We KASSTECH we are always the best

  114. micky-mauz says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    ksts 4 real no size…!!!….

  115. felix says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    ei Motown paaa ,78th position diz no bi tru koraa

  116. APaaaaaaaaaaaaadede says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    Some dzimedzime skulls all dey talk. Ah MOTOWN forever

  117. Anonymous says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    KASSTECH we dey be k3k3!.the fire is still BURNING.it cant be quenchout by any substance or anybody unless GOD!!

  118. Anonymous says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    am proud of tepe shs

  119. Anonymous says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    wel done okomfo anokye shs.we are proud of u.

  120. Debrah gabriel hammer 1 says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    why did presby senior high adeiso didnt take part…………..oh yyyyyyy my skul presec adeiso.

  121. Kofi aidoo says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    kwaabotwe waawe oo!! adisco wadi first gey hey wadi second! kwaaabotwe waawe oo.lukn at stats clearly it could be seen dat ideally,adisadel topped da schools.school papa baako p3!!

  122. Kyefulle says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    The saint all the way

  123. from Godwin Asare says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    Kasstech am proud of you. Ayekoooooooo keep the fire burning

  124. CORNER STONE says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    i once said GREAT OASS has but a selfless and dedicated headmaster all potentials to be conspicuous among its coequals. Gratitude GREAT OASS, we are proud of you.

  125. cephas says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    XAVACANS all the way the home of WA the light of WA SAINT FRANCIS XAVIER all the way

  126. prempeh says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    that is a great well done by ksts. 4th………! wow..
    Tanc to God.

  127. Yaya says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    I m proud 2 be BESCO students

  128. Anonymous says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    d@ wax wat am xpectin ….GR8T TEZZ students, we wish u allllllll de BEST….

  129. CJ SPARRO...a.k.a kumasi says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    TEPA SHS…moy3 brutaaaaaaaa!!!! I hpe u ar starting de ORAL’s ryt??

  130. Ibrahim says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    St.Johns! Beloved apostle! Be our guiiiiiiiiiiide! VIAM PARAAAAANTEEEES.. 😀 😀 The only Boys school in Gh… This year’s wassce will be massive. And to those deceiving themselves that its St.Johns Grammar,if you check,you guys are 254th.. You’re not even part of the game.. St.John’s School-Sekondi… 5th best boys school in Ghana 🙂 😀 😀

  131. CJ SPARRO...a.k.a kumasi says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    Greetingz tu all TEPA SHS especially. de head master ..MR. ANARFI, MR. ABOAGYE DONKOR N DE STAFF MEMBERS …. TOKROM all de way,( OSIKI PAPAPAAAAA)

  132. viamparantes says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    we r de best 4rm de west.

  133. alonso says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    great tess all dey way we thank god 2

  134. Swaqflu says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    St Johns Grammar is 284th ooo…hahahaaaa! If you interested,you can download the whole thing.. St.John’s School,Sekondi! Boys of the west! The Saints! Hahahaaaaa.. We the best!

  135. CJ SPARRO...a.k.a kumasi says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    Onero, richie,reinprint, maabaao, teacher kofi, Kirchhoff, Archie, Akantoooo, sokola,…nhyira nka mo…

  136. CJ SPARRO...a.k.a kumasi says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    hellooooo! am TOSA of GR8T TESS 2013 academic yr..3C class, dey use tu cal me kumasi in class..apoh, justice, Richfrimps, Majid, inchaneh,Remix, young Prof, tayawn,vastro,foxy geeee,baafi (emerate), Hilda, Fakisto, mbui, angel gabi ,rap gee on M.I.C( ladies ladies ) n de rst. LUV U ALLLL..das Prosper for u…s33 h).. Enkasa sei, 3y3 straight ….

  137. THE SAINT says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    THE SCHOOL is now ST.JOHNS no more botwe.cos u chop ermmmmmmmmm…

  138. makafui says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    This is definitely not true,how can presec be 52nd, the ranking must be done again

  139. MR.GOOD says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    ABETIFI PRESBY APSEC ALL THE WAY NO SIZE

  140. Asare Godwin says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    O yes! Kasstech has done it again
    Bravoooo keep th fire burning
    We are proud of you

  141. Allan says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    proud to be a saint….st.johns all de way

  142. oteng benzema says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    mmerema.made bee keke………………….

  143. capuchyno says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    i ‘m proud to be a saint.

  144. Ivan Schandorf says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    I luv ma skul- K;dua sec-Tech. we the sec-techs learn by practice but those Guggisberg skuls only learn by reading and comprehension.let science/technology rule

  145. Agyapong Afreh Nelson says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    Osabarima mma ,am proud to be a formal student of kade senior high /technical school.dwen mprenu

  146. humphery says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    Where PJ dey , I beg tell me dis is not true

  147. qwesi says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    Well done saint john’s u hve me de west proud

  148. UMAR ARIMIYA says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    Great TESS the third school in the whole Ghana. Obinim a Obi kyer3 Ya fa babia.

  149. Ivorian kwadwo Asamoah says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    …eiiiii persco paa is not. In this rankthen I don’t think is the correct one soo plz it must be done again coz am an old boy of st Peter’s

  150. MARC says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    What matters is the number of passes out of the overall and not the school’s total population…..Congrats to St. Francis Xavier jnr. seminary..! keep it up

  151. MARC says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Lumen Splendeat!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  152. akes junior says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    although we were 7th in Ghana n 2nd in central we managed to beat botwe,augusco,holico.that is santa 4 u.god bless our alma mater,hail hail hail adisco

  153. akes junior says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    santa baako per

  154. watup the saint of western says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    dnt wait for the best cos the best is from st. johns of the west. saint johns is the best school in ghana and wil alwaz be the best

  155. St waters says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    St john’s skul iz de best in de west keep it up.Pull up j town bim bim.VIAM PARAAAAANTEES!!!!APSAINT 4EVA…

  156. Anonymous says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Oh grt tess, y3br333 ee…we rest not…3C class al de way..

  157. Anonymous says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Its not st johns grammar bt rather de only school in western region st.johns school sekondi so those confused beware.

  158. Anonymous says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Its st.johns school in tadi.de one in accra was placed 284th.u can check de full list if u doubt it

  159. eugene says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Ohwwww ma dear school.st johns school sekondi.am proud to be an oldsaint nd a great member of de apasaints.the saints nd the potterians we r proud of u nd uv made western region proud.kudos to ya.
    note* de 18th position is nt st.johns grammar dat skul ws 284th u can verify frm de full list wich is a pdf file.so enuf of dis johnsco shit. Viam parentes

  160. Anonymous says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Shame on u bro weve been 16th before nd in de early 2000 we wer among best 10 in gh .no one is talkin of past glories here if so den de saints av more achievemnts dan u guys.jxt shut up nd mow hard giant of de west indeed.tweeeeeeaaaaaaaa

  161. Anonymous says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    ampedu bonch bishop herman college u shld hav been among best 10 b4 bt u end up being in best 20

  162. Anonymous says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Kumasi High wats wrong

  163. alloytic says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    im still proud of ma skul…..Abusco for realll

  164. willie_mac says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    j_town 4 lyf…st. johns is de sch
    im a proud saint!!!

  165. Bennie mac says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Jay town all the way. Im proud to b a saint. St Johns St Johns I luv yu Brother Quaye

  166. Ayigbe Sherry says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Watz up GH,ai come spy de list now ino jorm me at all.dem shader do dis or wati. weda Bishop Herman College de mong or ino de mongooo we are still de best nd i’m proud 2b a BHOBU.bigout 2 all de BHOBUS up there.lets go 2014.ahhhhhhhhhh.

  167. Kemenyah says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Pls help me find these schools Ketasco,Spaco,Aborsco,Anyasco,Sogasco and Pope Johns

  168. opanka says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    eiii fake list paa nie…….opass sef no dey the list inside……..hmmmm

  169. Bannie Yaw Augustine says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Is not de end, if ur school not find seach google for JACOBU SENIOR HIGH TECH. SCHOOl come nd learn hard for ur As nd Bs.for more 0200335343 JASTECH ALWAYS VICTORY………..JASTECH DE BEST

  170. Inspector says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Jastech teachers keep it up………………u are de best especially tech. department led by Mr Kese nd Mr Kofi Yeboah a.k.a BODY

  171. Anonymous says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Longlive islamic Girls’ keep it up!

  172. Bannie says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    jastech 2014 squard seeoooooooooo…2013 squard did better is ur turn yempe nhwenhwe anim biaoooooo..wish all de best..Jastech..jastech..jastech all de way keep on praying it shall be well……………….ASAMMARIMA NONO YEGYE MO DI…………

  173. Anonymous says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Suhum presec dats good motivation keep it up

  174. Elliott of Barnner Hills says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    I will want to find out how many of the school that scored 100% student were able to meet the government universities admissions criteria.

  175. Queen sami says:
    on March 31, 2014 at

    We ar e best in e east with true knowledge and character

  176. Anonymous says:
    on March 31, 2014 at

    Sekyedumasi senior high school

  177. BOBOBEE says:
    on March 31, 2014 at

    WE NAILED IT BOYS ………..K.S.T.S FOR REAL.

  178. Ohemaa says:
    on March 31, 2014 at

    Proud 2 b a Tessian……Obi nnim a Obi Kyer3,,,,,,TyLJ!

  179. FRIMPONG says:
    on March 31, 2014 at

    mmrante3 keep it up

  180. FRIMPONG says:
    on March 31, 2014 at

    shame on u guys@ Amanfo)

  181. wages says:
    on March 31, 2014 at

    still vim to the immaculate boyz no shaking 2014 go be for u k.even lose hope still mariscans

  182. Brainstorm says:
    on March 31, 2014 at

    Eei Atsubeck, see where u place SMARTS, he must be sacked. SMARTS abr3.
    Watch u know is unnecessary fee charge.

  183. Phriction says:
    on March 31, 2014 at

    OWASS dey bee

  184. Young maxi says:
    on March 31, 2014 at

    2014 young maxi s.h.s wil be 1st

  185. colynx dolsey says:
    on March 31, 2014 at

    Well done st.johns school(the pride of the west)

  186. Anonymous says:
    on April 1, 2014 at

    Great k’dua Sec-Tech, mmarima mma….. Abusua kese…… Long live sec- tech

  187. BISHOP says:
    on April 1, 2014 at

    LONG LIVE DWAMENA AKENTEN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL-OFFINSO. ALL THE BEST

  188. Shadrack(hot.ice says:
    on April 1, 2014 at

    Please can someone help find the position of H’mount sinai day school???

  189. anonymous says:
    on April 1, 2014 at

    dis ranking is vry funny….if 2 schs, one registers abt a 1000 studnt nd all bt 1 passed nd e other sch registers only 50 nd get dem all passing u base on dis 2 judge e sch wit 50stdnts as beta dan e other wit a 1000…vry vry funny nd unintelligent dcision.

  190. Anonymous says:
    on April 1, 2014 at

    Twiaaaaaa, Alo papa bi na )mo atwa mo no. Big ups to THe ROYALS in accra. Azonto Ghost

  191. Anonymous says:
    on April 1, 2014 at

    Tweeeaaaaaaa, apuuuuuuuuuto) fake ranking

  192. A.E.K says:
    on April 1, 2014 at

    Please check the whole results again and come again.

  193. ephya says:
    on April 1, 2014 at

    bravo serwaa kesse girls’

  194. Bawsco, 1st April 2014 says:
    on April 1, 2014 at

    Gradually things are getting better for Bawku Senior High School. It can be better. Target the first 50 schools on the league table for the 2014 WASSCE. Kudos to our indefatigable Headmaster and his team. It shall be well. More Bawsco.

  195. James n.k says:
    on April 1, 2014 at

    What happen..?? Adisco but at list top 10 we ar counted

  196. Yaw Frimpong, (Obuo Ba for St. John's Sch, Y.F for Okomfo Anokye SHS, Wiamoase- Ashanti. says:
    on April 2, 2014 at

    It’s been greatly astonishing that both schools I attended attained 2nd in both Ashanti and Western Regions respectively. Thanks be to the Apostle St. John, the Almighty Father and Okomfo Anokye, the greatest of all gods upon whom his school took the second position in Ashanti. Am very proud to be enrolled in these schools. I plead on the government to provide all the facilities that the schools will need. Thanks for the tutors handwork especially Shugga, the Late Emenim, Benzzo, Mr. Edward Enin and others. Hoping this years anniversary will be gigantic and gargantuan to witness. 553300,663300…….. 5:300000000000pm.

  197. Yaw Frimpong, (Obuo Ba for St. John's Sch, Y.F for Okomfo Anokye SHS, Wiamoase- Ashanti. says:
    on April 2, 2014 at

    This pushed me to the great walls of both schools to to fill my belly with 8 bottles of Stone Strong Lager beer oooooooo, na waa ooooo.

  198. Anonymous says:
    on April 2, 2014 at

    Dat is Great tess for u. Tepa all d way

  199. Shadrack says:
    on April 3, 2014 at

    Hi……..My skull, H’mount sinai S.H.S (AKROPONG-AKWAPIM) we were 89th….. Thumbs ups! “sinaisco”

  200. SKOLA(2005-2008) says:
    on April 3, 2014 at

    Kade Day Sec Tech, we say, we do! 2014 candidates, we look up to. keep fire burning for the fame of KASTECH to keep reigning!
    Faith is everything, you yourself know that how much potential do you have but still there is one way to improve your abilities and that is your sincerity with your studies, if you have an ambition to pass exams , definitely you will pass it, Trust yourself.
    ALL THE BEST!
    “Hail to thee o GREAT KASTECH”
    Something papapaaaaaaaaaaaaa

  201. SKOLA(2005-2008) says:
    on April 3, 2014 at

    where are those schools you keep mentioning of
    have they been granted casual live?
    OR
    are they preparing for the battle in the 20 yrs?
    hahahaaaaaaaaa……
    soooo funny!
    KASTECH papapaaaaaa…..

  202. fadila says:
    on April 3, 2014 at

    dz one de3333333 its a very big lie……….tweaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

  203. ruth says:
    on April 3, 2014 at

    yagshs should be part of the first 10

  204. Nkwaynd3 SRC Rep 1.VALCO HALL-UCC says:
    on April 4, 2014 at

    Big ups tu de saints .de onli skul in westin.kip de fire ablaze.st johns school as de SAINTS-Nooo VAGA WAYA

  205. Anonymous says:
    on April 4, 2014 at

    ahhh bbshts placed 580?? Tweaaaaa,,,take ur stats and go. apuuuuu even mposec come pass us ……are they our coequal??

  206. nana poku jr says:
    on April 4, 2014 at

    presec back up this is not are position

  207. ansu says:
    on April 5, 2014 at

    ertyui

  208. Nelson says:
    on April 5, 2014 at

    St. James Seminary senior high all the way…am proud of u guys…we will continue to shine aaa…biggups…AHOTEEFO) 4 real!!!

  209. SQWZY says:
    on April 5, 2014 at

    J_TOWN 4 REAL WE DEY REPPPPPPPPPPPPPP 18TH NEXT TYM GO DEY TOP

  210. Anonymous says:
    on April 5, 2014 at

    i wonder tepa snr high school tops ashanti hmmmm de universities have de truth

  211. john-mark says:
    on April 8, 2014 at

    unfortunaly, i cannot find some schools in the list. my school St. Pauls SHS Denu volta is not in the list.

  212. Cris N.A.Carter says:
    on April 8, 2014 at

    i am very dissapointed in New Abirem/Afosu Shs for thier possition in the ranking

  213. ChAeQk FAQTA says:
    on April 8, 2014 at

    Allah NAASS mo y3 tooooomucb

  214. Atinka says:
    on April 9, 2014 at

    All i need is my grade not de skull…. Still akwankyerefour

  215. Atinka says:
    on April 9, 2014 at

    Nkss u 4 bak up

  216. bernard nyamekye says:
    on April 10, 2014 at

    mount carmel passed with a few stdents yet they were placed at first postion what about the school that passed wth many students like abetifi presby secondary

  217. rapa tychii says:
    on April 10, 2014 at

    APSEC ALL DE WAE

  218. kobina gyesie says:
    on April 10, 2014 at

    i am blessed to be in st. hubert sem. shs

  219. shabosky says:
    on April 10, 2014 at

    wer is my skuul ghana sec tech sch.-gsts

  220. check bottom says:
    on April 10, 2014 at

    where dey ma sch, ofori panin

  221. George says:
    on April 10, 2014 at

    where is opass

  222. PROF SEJ says:
    on April 11, 2014 at

    KNUST SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL 82TH .I THINK IS QUIET OKAY KEEP IT UP

  223. ohene stephen says:
    on April 11, 2014 at

    We the sahussains from St. Hubert S.H.S are happy for our results for ranking 4th n ashanti region

  224. Anonymous says:
    on April 11, 2014 at

    osei tutu all de wae

  225. jonathan barnes says:
    on April 12, 2014 at

    mfantsipim wrote wid 1,850 candidate and also had more A’s than mount camel so why 37th.

  226. d.k says:
    on April 12, 2014 at

    st.john’s school de best………………………..

  227. robertson franklin says:
    on April 12, 2014 at

    from now onward if i am asleep and u wake me up, i will first shout GREAT APSEC…. U ARE MY STRENGTH…… HMMMM I dont want to talk much.
    first and for most my gratitude goes to miss charlote asaah asante and her staff for making the shool famous
    MOTHER APSEC we adore the fruits of your tree………. the 2013 squared thank you too

  228. fletcher leinberg says:
    on April 12, 2014 at

    APSECAN’S WE AN’T GOT ARE LEVELS

  229. Anonymous says:
    on April 13, 2014 at

    Fake ranking. P j.boys don’t worry time will tell.

  230. PRINCE says:
    on April 13, 2014 at

    were is Bishop Herman College????

  231. Akuffo vital says:
    on April 14, 2014 at

    Eiiiii! ahisco paaaaa……

  232. oass all de way says:
    on April 14, 2014 at

    I’m proud to be okomfo anokye student. oass all. de way God bless Benzo .wise linking .

  233. Mim senior high school says:
    on April 15, 2014 at

    I cant find this school

  234. Michael Mintah Adams says:
    on April 15, 2014 at

    i am proud of my school ,st johns,although it came to a time we were amoñg the best three and we came down but now it seems we are coming up,keep it up,but br quaye,atsuga,and smartier advice doggman.bigg ups to all the saint.botwe where are you?

  235. Anonymous says:
    on April 16, 2014 at

    ohhhhhhhhh the mighty presecans whyy 52nd. I dont beliv it

  236. Anonymous says:
    on April 16, 2014 at

    Oh why?the great YESS no where to be found.please re-rank it again due to mechanical faulth to the who arranged it.

  237. ur dear past student says:
    on April 17, 2014 at

    hey krobo girls gud one there hoping to see a drastic improvement this year.

  238. peter frempong says:
    on April 18, 2014 at

    charlie wer dey ma skul great okuapemman senior high school………okuas.Waec u no force at all

  239. ADEHYE says:
    on April 18, 2014 at

    BETTER LACK NEXT TIME OKUAS.CHARLIE HEADI MAKE WILD OOOOOOOOOO YOOOOOOOOO

  240. BEN says:
    on April 18, 2014 at

    WER MOUNT SINAI DEY LOL

  241. asto says:
    on April 18, 2014 at

    where are the tema schools

  242. Anonymous says:
    on April 18, 2014 at

    no size Abetifi presec BHIm!!!!!!

  243. danso williams says:
    on April 18, 2014 at

    OBOSS keep it up

  244. Anonymous says:
    on April 19, 2014 at

    p jjjjjjj watx wrong

  245. mark says:
    on April 20, 2014 at

    ino be true………..accra academy for dey first 5

  246. Anonymous says:
    on April 20, 2014 at

    Where. Is ketasco

  247. acada says:
    on April 23, 2014 at

    ohh….wherr iz ……KOSS…….y??????

  248. acada says:
    on April 23, 2014 at

    KOSS al de way>>>>>>>>>>>>>

  249. acada says:
    on April 23, 2014 at

    kan sum one lend me his or her lens?????? I DEY LUK FOR KASS

  250. c.I.D says:
    on April 24, 2014 at

    next time ghanass can do better than this keep it up

  251. asodji amanor says:
    on April 25, 2014 at

    Where is Makrosec…. Awwwow my skul?

  252. nana ansah says:
    on April 25, 2014 at

    charle were PJ dey

  253. princess says:
    on April 25, 2014 at

    thumbs up 4 nodass,st.james,mount carmel nd k.sectech

  254. mhaibelle says:
    on April 26, 2014 at

    Opass we stil de bzt oooo weda dey lyk it or nt

  255. Anonymous says:
    on April 26, 2014 at

    i love Abetifi no size by beatrice boamah darpoh

  256. chilly says:
    on April 26, 2014 at

    hmmmmm now that Abetifi come to reality first they were not in the system

  257. olele says:
    on April 27, 2014 at

    G

    waec staticians open your eyes ,how can OWASS be 20th .I LUV you owareans

  258. olele says:
    on April 27, 2014 at

    why 20th ,owass .I believe that the spirit of IMANUS will change the results in 2014
    greetings to all OWAREANS

  259. ortion says:
    on April 28, 2014 at

    dnt forget GREAT ABUSCO

  260. Rahima says:
    on April 28, 2014 at

    Big ups to Ghana Lebanon senior high school ,Allah will always answer our prayers. im so proud of u guys

  261. Anonymous says:
    on April 29, 2014 at

    this be bullshit

  262. Amiteye rich says:
    on April 29, 2014 at

    makrosec will top many better schools in 2014.so God, help mkshs.we look up to you.amen!!

  263. elorm says:
    on April 30, 2014 at

    datz geyhey 4 u

  264. ST.HESKEY says:
    on April 30, 2014 at

    J>TOWN(st.john’s no size-BRo.Quaye i dey Loy?

  265. DANIEL says:
    on May 1, 2014 at

    PADUA WILL TOP MANY SCHOOLS IN 2014 WASSCE RESULT.GOD BLESS GHANA, GOD BLESS EBENESCO,GOD BLESS PADUA.

  266. DANIEL[BOYS PREFECT AT PADUA] says:
    on May 1, 2014 at

    BEST BUSINESS SCHOOL IN GHANA APPROVED BY GES EBENEZER SENIOR HIGH SCH.[PADUA NO SIZE]

  267. harry says:
    on May 1, 2014 at

    why no winnesec. ma boiz watin u dey do

  268. randy says:
    on May 2, 2014 at

    I am proud 2 be a SAINT VIAMPARANTES

  269. Anonymous says:
    on May 3, 2014 at

    Am proud 2 be a SAINT

  270. stephen says:
    on May 4, 2014 at

    I fink d tepas,perscobas,GSTS n porterians shud keep quiet n let da bosses talk.Bsids d fact that ur skuuls ddnt du u well dasnt mean z fake.
    Owareans u shown that d presecans,pcees n motownas r lil.Bigups

  271. Anonymous says:
    on May 4, 2014 at

    Hw can owass b 20th.Owareans must moo hard

  272. kevin says:
    on May 4, 2014 at

    Amanfo) hope z nt lost

  273. Azameti emmanuel says:
    on May 4, 2014 at

    congrates to everybody. kade senior high skull, Bravo

  274. victor says:
    on May 4, 2014 at

    Shame on u @botwe

  275. Anonymous says:
    on May 5, 2014 at

    but where is augusco?

  276. francisca akorli says:
    on May 5, 2014 at

    St. Martins keep it up.

  277. lysosome says:
    on May 5, 2014 at

    Emmanuel snr high…….de best private sch in gh

  278. caleb mensah says:
    on May 6, 2014 at

    aquinas do well next time

  279. Anonymous says:
    on May 6, 2014 at

    Sia Apsec Dey Der Den Persco No Dey Mong…Tweeaaaa…Y Da Skuls Der Re Dey Persco’s Co-equals…..

  280. Anonymous says:
    on May 6, 2014 at

    Apsec Paaaa…Tweeaaaaa…..Apuuut))))))))))…..

  281. Addo vincent says:
    on May 6, 2014 at

    I can’t found akro senior high/technical school. why?

  282. Jesking Boateng says:
    on May 7, 2014 at

    What can i say the ranking is the ranking as to how my school was 59th i don’t know but we are not making the same mistake again . LONG LIVE ACCRA ACADEMY
    ACCRA ACA BLEOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!.Shame on those with “fake” grades there’s life after wassce

  283. fedelix says:
    on May 8, 2014 at

    J- town jah bless gsts shame on u.

  284. hayford says:
    on May 9, 2014 at

    i cant find my school in the list yyy

  285. hayford says:
    on May 9, 2014 at

    my school is better than some schools in gh

  286. hayford says:
    on May 9, 2014 at

    suhum senior high technical(sutesco)

  287. Atakpa Williams says:
    on May 10, 2014 at

    Why all these but not Mpaninfo) hmmm ibi fake list ampa OPASS yentie obiaa. B an Opassian wai!!!

  288. Courage says:
    on May 11, 2014 at

    I knw vasec will come on top one day

  289. Anonymous says:
    on May 11, 2014 at

    St.John’s why 18th position,bad performance b’cos dis schools mentioned above is not our co-equal.

  290. X-RHAY says:
    on May 11, 2014 at

    BISHOP HERMAN COLLEGE,why 23RD position?Better performance next time,Which school can be compared here.WELL DONE SICUT MILES CHRISTI.Long live B.H.C THE HILL OF KNOWLEGE

  291. Bentil says:
    on May 11, 2014 at

    Kpando ShS no shaking God with us all

  292. Honourable Obonto (2004 yr group) says:
    on May 12, 2014 at

    This my school, and I’m very proud to be an APSECAN. Yes! Yes!! We’re called the fruits of your tree. We uphold your good name forever. 2013, Congrats!

  293. shadrack says:
    on May 13, 2014 at

    i cannot find okuapemmam

  294. kito says:
    on May 15, 2014 at

    am proud to be a beacon of da east ghanass keep it up

  295. jennifer says:
    on May 15, 2014 at

    ohhhhhhhhh where can i find my school akwamusec

  296. eugenia says:
    on May 15, 2014 at

    krobo is shining OH YES

  297. cky says:
    on May 15, 2014 at

    Where aggrey memorial dey

  298. mabaso says:
    on May 19, 2014 at

    Otoo memorial senior high, keep it up….

  299. Dackson says:
    on May 19, 2014 at

    Proud of de Eastern pearls[meghis]keep de fire blazing

  300. Pages says:
    on June 2, 2014 at

    Nkz shs als b f best sch

  301. Benefit @0246784311 says:
    on June 3, 2014 at

    Ooh my boiz kuhis mmerantee action well done 10xx tu Mr M.O.Yeboah

  302. Benefit @0246784311 says:
    on June 3, 2014 at

    Oh gr8t Tess no size Tepa 4 real

  303. FIIFI BENTUM says:
    on June 3, 2014 at

    big ups ST JOHNS SCHOOL.. VIAM PARANTES. We were indeed preparing the way for better things to come. climp higher next year. PROUD OLD SAINT !!!

  304. wonder says:
    on June 11, 2014 at

    how are the mighty fallen. anyway, nass hasn’t done badly at all.

  305. Y nt include ma xul, AGGREY MEM. SHS? Indeed, dis is fake ranking. says:
    on June 13, 2014 at

    Y nt include ma xul, AGGREY MEM. SHS? Indeed, dis is fake ranking

  306. Ummu Yabza says:
    on June 23, 2014 at

    aww Islamic Girls all the way.. am a proud student of IGSHS

  307. Shito says:
    on June 24, 2014 at

    I love it. St. James no size. oo Susec where are u? you are not our coequal

  308. OBAA ESSIEN says:
    on June 26, 2014 at

    THE DOWN FALL OF A MAN IS NOT THE END OF HIS LIFE…….APSEC GO HIGH ….GOD BLESS ALL CANDIDATES

  309. Anonymous says:
    on July 2, 2014 at

    hahaha wher is the gr8 dzolali?pls nd pls i jxt dnt wanna bliv dz

  310. kofi says:
    on July 7, 2014 at

    Where p.j dey

  311. fhyl says:
    on August 16, 2014 at

    cudnt find persco yyyyyyyyyy….

  312. Jenifer says:
    on August 25, 2014 at

    AM very happy today because me and my friend went to checked our 2014 waec result, some of our papers was so poor like English, , Physic and another subject than I was thinking about my result before my friend told me about Mr DESMOND how he help people to upgrade their wace result for than, also i saw many comment online talking about how Mr Desmond help than last year so i took Mr Desmond number on the internet and call he and he told me not to worry about it, that he will help us to upgrade our result and he also told us that we can check it the same today, wow, my fellow friends guess what happen as am writing this comment now all our papers has been upgrade am so happy for what mr DESMOND have just done for us sir, God bless you sir you will never lack favor If you know you have problem with your waec result and you don’t know what to do about it, all you need to do now is to contact Mr DESMOND with this number 08165915209 now before it get late oooooooooo

  313. Opoo says:
    on August 26, 2014 at

    Haha na serious ohh God help us

  314. Roll b says:
    on August 26, 2014 at

    Pple still can’t believe ma sch k.s.t.s made it 2 de first 5….wow de rowdy buoys…de santaklocians call us despanner buoys bub we don.t mind jux moving shout out to all students in 1e1 buoys n to Nancy guess I ve to save ma words

  315. mensah emmanuel says:
    on September 4, 2014 at

    i can’t odorgonno in this shs ranking

  316. amoah eric says:
    on September 5, 2014 at

    this cant be true, adisco adisco cant place 7th

  317. archimedes says:
    on September 7, 2014 at

    apsec here we gooooo.

  318. Anonymous says:
    on September 8, 2014 at

    ma guyz did not really do well

  319. Amoateng seth ( rapturex ) arts two (2) says:
    on September 12, 2014 at

    oooh AKUNINI WHY? GREAT SCHOOL LIKE THIS. I CANNT FIND MY SCHOOL IN THIS LIST, ISHA ALLAHU , GOD IS WITH US FOR NEXT YEAR

  320. glory says:
    on September 29, 2014 at

    Thanks to Mr Steve for helping me to upgrade my waec result, my result was really poor so I decided to call him, he told me what to do so I did and 2 days later my result was out and all my papers were very good’so I decided to say a very big thanks to him, if you need a helping hand in tense of upgrading or releasing of a withheld waec result is easy all you have to do is to call him on 07061089234.

  321. Emeka Eziuche says:
    on September 30, 2014 at

    I never believed in upgrading or releasing of waec withheld result in just 24 hours, i saw so many people praising Mr Andrew on the waec site i had to give it a try and i pick his number and called him and explained every thing to him in details after then i submitted my examination number to him and just today i was instructed to check back on the net which i did and the results which were held before is now released not only that all the papers were also ok.If you need the same help look no further just call Mr Andrew on 08152240666

  322. Anonymous says:
    on October 1, 2014 at

    how can’t find great hwisec.

  323. olando says:
    on October 3, 2014 at

    I’m proud of Juasec

  324. asiamah richard ansong says:
    on October 9, 2014 at

    well done mmarima mma koforidua sec/tec becos of dis i wil come to that school when i complete my bece @ 2014 thank you

  325. St.johns says:
    on October 12, 2014 at

    Thank st.johns keep it up

  326. Chapters says:
    on October 13, 2014 at

    Am proud to be an Adeisorian

  327. Alonso says:
    on October 13, 2014 at

    KASS here we gooo…… Am proud to be a KASS student……

  328. Beezy says:
    on October 14, 2014 at

    where is Ofori Panin{OPASS}

  329. owusu prince says:
    on October 15, 2014 at

    I think there is no sense in this ranking. For instance a school presence 50 students, 40 had all
    8 subjects, another school presents 1600 and 1200 had all 8 subject. On the ranking you will see the formal being first and the latter becoming last. It means that when a school present only one candidate and the person pass the all the 8 subject, that candidate’s school will be definitely be first. Non sense

  330. ABUSUAKESE says:
    on October 20, 2014 at

    ABUSUAKESE 4 LYF (KSTS)

  331. solomon owusu says:
    on October 20, 2014 at

    What position did agogo state shs attained or placed

  332. kingsley sackey says:
    on October 20, 2014 at

    am very proud of ABETIFI PRESBY . keep it up.

  333. Mahama nuhu says:
    on November 1, 2014 at

    Mahama Nuhu,2016 candidate. may God bless Kasstech.

  334. Mahama nuhu says:
    on November 1, 2014 at

    All my school mate from Firm Foundation Academy(Accra) ,Kasstech would change your life for future so.may God bless you all

  335. ARYEETEY EMMANUELLA says:
    on November 4, 2014 at

    OOOOOO God wer is ma school

  336. Anonymous says:
    on November 7, 2014 at

    ksts de gaints of de east

  337. shola says:
    on December 7, 2014 at

    Hello every body greetings to you all, My name is shola last year i wrote WAEC and all my papers where withheld of which i was already given admission into the university, I look around and think of what to do, I cried all day because i don’t want to stay at home for another one year.

    One day, i saw a post on the internet by one michael thanking Mr Mr johnson on how he helped him release and upgrade his result so i called the number that was on the post and Mr johnson the WAEC official told me not worry and stop crying that my problems are over that he will help me release my result which to my greatest surpprise my result was release and he also upgrade my Chemistry right now am very happy and thankful to Mr johnson and to the almighty God for leading me to my helper. so any candidate who have this same problems or want to upgrade his/her result should call Mr johnson on his number (08051264264)Thank you very much sir and God bless

  338. joy says:
    on December 21, 2014 at

    I really give thanks to Mr alex he help me to check and upgrade two of my subject biology and litterateur in English but the man ask me not to tell any body, but now i want to tell my fellow wace gce student who have problem in their result, they should contact MR alex for help intense they want to upgrade their wasce gce result they can contact him with this number 07032076032 now before it get late…

  339. jame says:
    on December 21, 2014 at

    I got my 2014/2015 withheld result released with the help of Mr alex a waec gce official who has always been helping candidate to release their result he release my result for me today and am so grateful to you sir God bless you. any body who needs help from Mr alex are to call him on his number 07032076032.

  340. 4rena 4 real says:
    on January 8, 2015 at

    IZ OUR TYM TO SPREAD OUR NEWS OUT EFFISCO

  341. Emma owusu says:
    on January 24, 2015 at

    Effisco u re on e 9th in ashanti reg nd 40th in Ghana…..EFFISCO I’m proud of u ,effiscans 4 real MPANIMFOO 4 lyf

  342. chelsea Osei sarfo says:
    on January 24, 2015 at

    Effisco-MPANIMFOO nd Great koss-ANUANOM u will continue to be e outstanding schools in e Ashanti reg……ANUANOM-MPANIMFOO dignity demands our name…..koss 4 real effisco 4 lyf

  343. lizzy Williams says:
    on January 24, 2015 at

    effisco all de way,our broda skuul koss bigups ANUANOM-MPANIMFOO 4 lyf Koss nd effisco we re proud of our selves

  344. Payday says:
    on January 30, 2015 at

    I see y som of u can’t find ur scul..everytin shows dat u lack knowledge..der is a download link, jux download de full pdf nd search for ur f-ckn scul from de full list. Don’t u know wat pdf is? Mtcheeeww.beacon..shine.

  345. CALL MR KUNLE NOW 08060933128 says:
    on February 3, 2015 at

    I want to testify of the great help that was render to me by Mr kunle one of the waec officer..I contacted Mr Kunle when all my waec gce result was withheld, and when I called him he told me to get him all the requirement and within the period of 24hour my result was release and he also helped me to upgrade the once that my performance where very low..if you experiencing difficulty on your result or you wants to upgrade all your result contact Mr Kunle now on +2348060933128

    CALL HIM NOW 08060933128

  346. Pingback: m.i.c let me love you mp3 download | Lirik Lagu Manca Negara