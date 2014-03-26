2013 WASSCE SHS Rankings- Full List
The WASSCE league table was compiled by the Statistics, Research, Information, Management and Public Relations (SRIMPR) Division of the Ministry of Education. The total number of schools were 716.
[Click here to see the full list. If you would like to download the pdf, right-click and select ‘save link as’]
2013 WASSCE- Top Senior High Schools
1. Mount Carmel Girls’ Senior High School (Brong Ahafo)- 100%
All the 56 candidates had between A1 and C6, giving the school a 100 per cent score.
2. Wesley Girls’ Senior High (Cape Coast)- 99.60%
41 out of the 744 candidates it presented for the exam had between A1 and C6
3. Tepa Senior High School- 99.55%
4. Koforidua Senior High Technical School- 99.39%
5. Kade Day Senior High Technical School- 99.34%
6. St. James Seminary- 99.29%
7. Adisadel College took- 99.05%
8. Maranatha Business SHS- 99.02%
9. St Francis Xavier Seminary- 98.99%
10. Ghana Lebanon Islamic SHS- 98.73%
11. St. Augustine’s College- 98.69%
12. Abetifi Presby SHS- 98.63%
13. Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS- 98.54%
14. St Roses SHS- 98.48%
15. Okomfo Anokye SHS- 98.41%
16. Islamic Girls’ SHS- 98.32%
17. Holy Child SHS- 98.18 %
18. St. John’s SHS- 97.94%
19. Serwaa Kesse Girls’ SHS- 97.77%
20. Opoku Ware SHS- 97.69%
Others
Mfantsipim- 39th, Aburi Girls’ SHS- 44th, Presbyterian Boys’ SHS- 52nd, Prempeh College- 54th, Accra Academy- 59th, Achimota School- 78th
NOTE:
To view the full list of the 2013 Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) Results league by position and school, Click here.
i cant find my school in the list…
i cant find st. thomas aquinas shs in the ranking…why?
Beeb3 boys!!
Why bishop herman college?????????
PERSCO….is no where to be found. What is happening. Wow St Peter’s secondary school
i love gt.tess (tepa )
woooow grt oass al de way….wel done oass
APSEC OH OH OH
ARMAH MATER….
…..congrats APSEC!!!
This is absurd. The first school registered just 57 students why wont they get 100 percent. These rankings should be done accurately
Well done Augusco. Keep it up. Also try to bring our ladies up there
I cant find West Africa senior high school amongst the rank.
Can someone help me find their rank?
Mmarima mma,mmarima mma,mmarima mma abusua kese. Kdua sec tech,luv u to the maximum.
Keep it up … 2014 batch of Tepa shs
The first school in ashanti … Great tess (tepa shs) all the way
I am proud to be a formal student of tepa shs .
Am proud to be a saint(St Johns school-sekondi)
oh Admass
where is Aduman shs
please can you post the first hundred
the saints all the way…i am really proud of my school. st. John’s school is indeed one of the best
St. John’s school…the pride of the west
wer z gsts mof mof…….de saints all de wae
Mmarima mma all the way.proud to be a sectechcan.Kdua Sectech arise and shine
check from bottom
Adisco . Good one one there
i hv no aguement agaist dis…..no wondr much of d great skul pupils ddnt gain admission to tertiary……bcus marking ddnt go well…..dis rankin shows
mtcheew E8 THROUGH OUT is also 100%
if u don,t found your school.don,t mind every where is apoor.56 candidates easy to pass.simple and easy photocopy.
Eeeeei so wer is mehisco….ds is not fair oo…at least show us haw u did da list….gh di333 evryfyn…corruption..
eeeeeeeiiiiiii, where Accra High dey?
KSTS all the best ..mmerima mma
Well done kass
Dis is not true at all.hu did the ranking? How can 41 out of 744 student pass n get 99.60%. They r fake statiscians
this is not the full list ooo. if you don’t have the full list, don’t caption ‘full list’.
Adisco baako peh. Waaaaaat. Adey feel ma sch rufffffffff
see oo,we re also de 5th best boys skuul in Gh. J Town 4 life…BIM
We are still among the best St.John’s school (sekondi) ……
Yessssss dat is St.John’s school we are de best among Ghana top schools
al bcos of apo go to the north nd do real mowwing
Where Padua dey oh chaale
I cant find New Edubiase senior high school among dis rank. Oh oh oh great NESS why ?
(kdua sec.tech) Mmarima mma Abusua kese.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO size…
the saints preparing the way,aim higher
apsaint well done
johns plus porters the best
Well done KSTS….. u make us proud. Ma senior bro who went to PERSCO is not going hear the end of this 🙂 🙂 🙂
Mmarima Mma!!!
Awwww where wes – g ( emashi ) dey?
eeeeiii… where is St. Peter’s SHS? tweeaaaa. take your ranking. is PERSCO their co-equal? this is fake. still PERSCOBA..St. Peter’s paaaaaa…
Where is OKESS
Tessian all the way .tepa snr high dats my formal skuul .prempeh,owass are not co equak tweaaa
Eeeei….wher ma sch dey
nawaao, where dey nanssec? i’m not sure ds is a genuine leak table. thus why ghana always dey 3rd in corruption. atleast do ds genuinely, corruption come inside. hmmm.
Where are the rest of the schools? I think all should be shown so we can see our positions and performance.
Is it st johns grammer or st johns school sekondi cos am confused
where dey pope john, persco and Njasco i cant find them why?
Ohh Naa
Boo this is fake 🙁
THIS IS BABOON SHIT HOW CAN PREMPEH BE AT 54TH!!!! : (
Please if u cant find ur skuul, go to google search. Ooh Opoku ware school please sit up and learn hard.
masa u for moow hard
oh! may God.Kade snr. high we are blessed…….KASSTECH all the way
GREAT KASSTECH keep it up men…… always keep the fire burning……… up up up OSABARIMA
Wow a be proud of ma sch … Dats Tepa shs …
I love Wey Gey Hey
I am proud to be a ROSA…St. Roses…great job!
oh dormass where are u
better lak next time
who did this ranking. This is soooo sily. How can you put ACHIMOTA SCHOOL 78. Ah. I will sue GES
ALLAH KADE DAY SHS, am proud of you guys.
THE SILENCER!!!!!!!!
Kade Day SHS, ino be talk talk
Oh my God Tepa, I couldn’t imagine. Tepa non iz our co equal. Tepa all de way
Ah who iz KASS, hu iz OT , Akurase tena ma adwene mu bie. Tepa I luv it. Pls Tepa keep it up
St.johns da best..long live da saints
haha…#Adisadel foreva
check the full list @ http://myjoyonline.com/docs/ 38735wassce_document.pdf
adisco u have size just give them sum
Ooo chaley ano dey see ma enemies oooo(Krobo,persco,PJ,bot we,roses,meghis,gsts,sutesco….)mmarima mma all the way this skull dey kill meooo aswear I dey kill me oooo.mmarima Emma ARISE AND SHINE luv dis school watch for more
I no be say we dey rush, I no be say we dey talk, just be say the LEVEL we dey them no fit touch. this is frm the current 3b Bois in KSTS. We want to say thank u to waec
Truth conquest, kuhis 4 life. Mmerante3 all the way. Kwasia! 32nd ey3 easy 4 the whole gh.
Kumasi high school 4 u. Well done gentlemen. Bravo! Where be yr galz k gee?? Hahahhhah
Am proud of being a kuhisian. Congrats mmerante3! Action
Viam parantez all the way. Gsts bounce 2 hell, hahahhhah proud 2 be a saint
Where be yags, Louis nd others?
Osei krom y dis year?
Where be almighty pope johns nd amass??? O! Sorry try nxt tym.
Mmerante3 vim!
Gsts u 4 mow. Shun the porterians nd learn. Apsaint hook-up.
Bim bim 4 dat
St johns dey talk o! 18 nd u are happy like dat hahahhhah gay guyz.
Still team gsts
The green shirt is working 4 the west. Saint 4 life.
Where be boamponsem snr high nd Dunkwa sec tech school? O! Dunkwa hmmmmmmmmm
Congrats oxford. Jof shirt 4 life
Gsts where yr school dey? U be 1200th or what?????
St john’s still vim
Gsts shame 4 dising the saints, rebels.
St James old boy speaks
Oh! When The SAINTS go marching in. GSTS, you bore? You for mow. APSAINTS for Life.
The league table produced in lieu of the 2013 SSCE exam results by our education officials is a shoddy exercise and makes no sense!
2. Why? The test scores and Secondary School rankings need to be standardized by the student population sample and assigned grade weights. The fact that the Ministry of Education has utilized this crude methodology for some years now without anyone raising an eyebrow doesn’t mean it is right. Statistical procedures especially those which are used for comparative statistics and rankings should be based on standardized metrics of which the population size and score weights play a huge role in determining the level of inference.
3. The issue of assigning weights and standardization by the student population size is VERY important. For example, of the 675 out of 744 Wesley Girls Senior High students and the 46 out of 56 Mount Carmel Girls’ Senior High students who had passes in 6 subjects from A1 to C6, wouldn’t it make more sense to assign probability weights using the median mark of A1 Excellent 75% – 100%; B2 Very Good 70% – 74%; B3 Good 65%- 69%; C4 Credit 60% – 64%; C5 Credit 55% – 59%; and C6 Credit 50% – 54% and then multiplying by the number of students in each category before summing across categories and finally dividing by the total number of students to arrive at a more composite score for each school? This, in my fickle mind, is more statistically sound than just the crude approach of bundling together all students who had 6 passes used by the Ministry.
4. I produce below a simple estimation methodology which can be used by the Ministry of Education to immediately review these rankings. It can be adapted for future rankings. This is no different to what our universities use in computing our grade point average (GPA) or cumulative weighted averages (CWA). Cheers!
Regards to all APSUNIANS…..perseverance conquers all….action nkotseeee
where can i find ISLAMIC SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL.Are we moving forward or standstill.
i cant find my school in the list. OSINO PRESBY SNR HIGH SCH. WHY OSSEC. BY PUNISHA. GOD WILL MAKE IT
Am proud to be the 2013 batch of okomfo anokye shs
St. John’s der best in der west.preparin der wae 4 students in der west…..j- town 4 eva ……. Der saint, beloved apostle….. VIAM PARANTES. APSAINT 4 eva
Dis tin be jiave. we nani go gree.why Almighty BHC den OLA girls de.ahhh.BHOBUPOGA 4live SICUT MILLES CHRISTI
the paa kwesi guy appears more statistically inclined than the ministry’s so called statisticians.
You do not need a Bsc Stats to come up with this.
Abrempon…ABREMPONG…
hmmmmmmm; where is our belove MAWULI. Oooooh haviwoooooooooo
i still love MAWULI
oh GOD, my skull mpass.
KSTS big ups Mmarima mma repn Koftown datz watsap
mmarima mma…all de way…bigups
long live APSEC LONG LIVE GHANA
love ma sch APSEC from TM 2013 yr
so good but can’t find NANDOM SHS ,yyyyy!
I ll 4eva rep. St. James seminary
AHOTEEFO) ALL THE WAY
Brong Ahafo s proud of you.
What the f**k is this shit,hmmm bribery and corruption,st john’s guys should shout the f***k up,g.st.s is 100 times better than that u,long live g.s.t.s,we shall alway be the gaint of the west,this the first time st john’s have ever been ranked 😛 😎
KSTS 4 real… We chnge gurlz 2 bois nd bois 2 men..MmArImA MmA!!
is it st johns grammar shs in achimota or st johns shs in tarkoradi
if u want the best business school,then look forward to st.johns grammar shs in achimota.GREAT JOHNSCO FOR REAL……..SERIOUUUUUS
2016 WASSCE RESULTS….JOHNSCO WILL BE FIRST
Ooooohhhhhh Saint John’s is nt easy to complete saint John’s school I am proud to b an old saint keep d record 2015
ACHIMOTA paaa 78th:(………! Y???
If u want to get 100 percent then dont use quantity but use quality
My school placed 458
We KASSTECH we are always the best
ksts 4 real no size…!!!….
ei Motown paaa ,78th position diz no bi tru koraa
Some dzimedzime skulls all dey talk. Ah MOTOWN forever
KASSTECH we dey be k3k3!.the fire is still BURNING.it cant be quenchout by any substance or anybody unless GOD!!
am proud of tepe shs
wel done okomfo anokye shs.we are proud of u.
why did presby senior high adeiso didnt take part…………..oh yyyyyyy my skul presec adeiso.
kwaabotwe waawe oo!! adisco wadi first gey hey wadi second! kwaaabotwe waawe oo.lukn at stats clearly it could be seen dat ideally,adisadel topped da schools.school papa baako p3!!
The saint all the way
Kasstech am proud of you. Ayekoooooooo keep the fire burning
i once said GREAT OASS has but a selfless and dedicated headmaster all potentials to be conspicuous among its coequals. Gratitude GREAT OASS, we are proud of you.
XAVACANS all the way the home of WA the light of WA SAINT FRANCIS XAVIER all the way
that is a great well done by ksts. 4th………! wow..
Tanc to God.
I m proud 2 be BESCO students
d@ wax wat am xpectin ….GR8T TEZZ students, we wish u allllllll de BEST….
TEPA SHS…moy3 brutaaaaaaaa!!!! I hpe u ar starting de ORAL’s ryt??
St.Johns! Beloved apostle! Be our guiiiiiiiiiiide! VIAM PARAAAAANTEEEES.. 😀 😀 The only Boys school in Gh… This year’s wassce will be massive. And to those deceiving themselves that its St.Johns Grammar,if you check,you guys are 254th.. You’re not even part of the game.. St.John’s School-Sekondi… 5th best boys school in Ghana 🙂 😀 😀
Greetingz tu all TEPA SHS especially. de head master ..MR. ANARFI, MR. ABOAGYE DONKOR N DE STAFF MEMBERS …. TOKROM all de way,( OSIKI PAPAPAAAAA)
we r de best 4rm de west.
great tess all dey way we thank god 2
St Johns Grammar is 284th ooo…hahahaaaa! If you interested,you can download the whole thing.. St.John’s School,Sekondi! Boys of the west! The Saints! Hahahaaaaa.. We the best!
Onero, richie,reinprint, maabaao, teacher kofi, Kirchhoff, Archie, Akantoooo, sokola,…nhyira nka mo…
hellooooo! am TOSA of GR8T TESS 2013 academic yr..3C class, dey use tu cal me kumasi in class..apoh, justice, Richfrimps, Majid, inchaneh,Remix, young Prof, tayawn,vastro,foxy geeee,baafi (emerate), Hilda, Fakisto, mbui, angel gabi ,rap gee on M.I.C( ladies ladies ) n de rst. LUV U ALLLL..das Prosper for u…s33 h).. Enkasa sei, 3y3 straight ….
THE SCHOOL is now ST.JOHNS no more botwe.cos u chop ermmmmmmmmm…
This is definitely not true,how can presec be 52nd, the ranking must be done again
ABETIFI PRESBY APSEC ALL THE WAY NO SIZE
O yes! Kasstech has done it again
Bravoooo keep th fire burning
We are proud of you
proud to be a saint….st.johns all de way
mmerema.made bee keke………………….
i ‘m proud to be a saint.
I luv ma skul- K;dua sec-Tech. we the sec-techs learn by practice but those Guggisberg skuls only learn by reading and comprehension.let science/technology rule
Osabarima mma ,am proud to be a formal student of kade senior high /technical school.dwen mprenu
Where PJ dey , I beg tell me dis is not true
Well done saint john’s u hve me de west proud
Great TESS the third school in the whole Ghana. Obinim a Obi kyer3 Ya fa babia.
…eiiiii persco paa is not. In this rankthen I don’t think is the correct one soo plz it must be done again coz am an old boy of st Peter’s
What matters is the number of passes out of the overall and not the school’s total population…..Congrats to St. Francis Xavier jnr. seminary..! keep it up
Lumen Splendeat!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
although we were 7th in Ghana n 2nd in central we managed to beat botwe,augusco,holico.that is santa 4 u.god bless our alma mater,hail hail hail adisco
santa baako per
dnt wait for the best cos the best is from st. johns of the west. saint johns is the best school in ghana and wil alwaz be the best
St john’s skul iz de best in de west keep it up.Pull up j town bim bim.VIAM PARAAAAANTEES!!!!APSAINT 4EVA…
Oh grt tess, y3br333 ee…we rest not…3C class al de way..
Its not st johns grammar bt rather de only school in western region st.johns school sekondi so those confused beware.
Its st.johns school in tadi.de one in accra was placed 284th.u can check de full list if u doubt it
Ohwwww ma dear school.st johns school sekondi.am proud to be an oldsaint nd a great member of de apasaints.the saints nd the potterians we r proud of u nd uv made western region proud.kudos to ya.
note* de 18th position is nt st.johns grammar dat skul ws 284th u can verify frm de full list wich is a pdf file.so enuf of dis johnsco shit. Viam parentes
Shame on u bro weve been 16th before nd in de early 2000 we wer among best 10 in gh .no one is talkin of past glories here if so den de saints av more achievemnts dan u guys.jxt shut up nd mow hard giant of de west indeed.tweeeeeeaaaaaaaa
ampedu bonch bishop herman college u shld hav been among best 10 b4 bt u end up being in best 20
Kumasi High wats wrong
im still proud of ma skul…..Abusco for realll
j_town 4 lyf…st. johns is de sch
im a proud saint!!!
Jay town all the way. Im proud to b a saint. St Johns St Johns I luv yu Brother Quaye
Watz up GH,ai come spy de list now ino jorm me at all.dem shader do dis or wati. weda Bishop Herman College de mong or ino de mongooo we are still de best nd i’m proud 2b a BHOBU.bigout 2 all de BHOBUS up there.lets go 2014.ahhhhhhhhhh.
Pls help me find these schools Ketasco,Spaco,Aborsco,Anyasco,Sogasco and Pope Johns
eiii fake list paa nie…….opass sef no dey the list inside……..hmmmm
Is not de end, if ur school not find seach google for JACOBU SENIOR HIGH TECH. SCHOOl come nd learn hard for ur As nd Bs.for more 0200335343 JASTECH ALWAYS VICTORY………..JASTECH DE BEST
Jastech teachers keep it up………………u are de best especially tech. department led by Mr Kese nd Mr Kofi Yeboah a.k.a BODY
Longlive islamic Girls’ keep it up!
jastech 2014 squard seeoooooooooo…2013 squard did better is ur turn yempe nhwenhwe anim biaoooooo..wish all de best..Jastech..jastech..jastech all de way keep on praying it shall be well……………….ASAMMARIMA NONO YEGYE MO DI…………
Suhum presec dats good motivation keep it up
I will want to find out how many of the school that scored 100% student were able to meet the government universities admissions criteria.
We ar e best in e east with true knowledge and character
Sekyedumasi senior high school
WE NAILED IT BOYS ………..K.S.T.S FOR REAL.
Proud 2 b a Tessian……Obi nnim a Obi Kyer3,,,,,,TyLJ!
mmrante3 keep it up
shame on u guys@ Amanfo)
still vim to the immaculate boyz no shaking 2014 go be for u k.even lose hope still mariscans
Eei Atsubeck, see where u place SMARTS, he must be sacked. SMARTS abr3.
Watch u know is unnecessary fee charge.
OWASS dey bee
2014 young maxi s.h.s wil be 1st
Well done st.johns school(the pride of the west)
Great k’dua Sec-Tech, mmarima mma….. Abusua kese…… Long live sec- tech
LONG LIVE DWAMENA AKENTEN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL-OFFINSO. ALL THE BEST
Please can someone help find the position of H’mount sinai day school???
dis ranking is vry funny….if 2 schs, one registers abt a 1000 studnt nd all bt 1 passed nd e other sch registers only 50 nd get dem all passing u base on dis 2 judge e sch wit 50stdnts as beta dan e other wit a 1000…vry vry funny nd unintelligent dcision.
Twiaaaaaa, Alo papa bi na )mo atwa mo no. Big ups to THe ROYALS in accra. Azonto Ghost
Tweeeaaaaaaa, apuuuuuuuuuto) fake ranking
Please check the whole results again and come again.
bravo serwaa kesse girls’
Gradually things are getting better for Bawku Senior High School. It can be better. Target the first 50 schools on the league table for the 2014 WASSCE. Kudos to our indefatigable Headmaster and his team. It shall be well. More Bawsco.
What happen..?? Adisco but at list top 10 we ar counted
It’s been greatly astonishing that both schools I attended attained 2nd in both Ashanti and Western Regions respectively. Thanks be to the Apostle St. John, the Almighty Father and Okomfo Anokye, the greatest of all gods upon whom his school took the second position in Ashanti. Am very proud to be enrolled in these schools. I plead on the government to provide all the facilities that the schools will need. Thanks for the tutors handwork especially Shugga, the Late Emenim, Benzzo, Mr. Edward Enin and others. Hoping this years anniversary will be gigantic and gargantuan to witness. 553300,663300…….. 5:300000000000pm.
This pushed me to the great walls of both schools to to fill my belly with 8 bottles of Stone Strong Lager beer oooooooo, na waa ooooo.
Dat is Great tess for u. Tepa all d way
Hi……..My skull, H’mount sinai S.H.S (AKROPONG-AKWAPIM) we were 89th….. Thumbs ups! “sinaisco”
Kade Day Sec Tech, we say, we do! 2014 candidates, we look up to. keep fire burning for the fame of KASTECH to keep reigning!
Faith is everything, you yourself know that how much potential do you have but still there is one way to improve your abilities and that is your sincerity with your studies, if you have an ambition to pass exams , definitely you will pass it, Trust yourself.
ALL THE BEST!
“Hail to thee o GREAT KASTECH”
Something papapaaaaaaaaaaaaa
where are those schools you keep mentioning of
have they been granted casual live?
OR
are they preparing for the battle in the 20 yrs?
hahahaaaaaaaaa……
soooo funny!
KASTECH papapaaaaaa…..
dz one de3333333 its a very big lie……….tweaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
yagshs should be part of the first 10
Big ups tu de saints .de onli skul in westin.kip de fire ablaze.st johns school as de SAINTS-Nooo VAGA WAYA
ahhh bbshts placed 580?? Tweaaaaa,,,take ur stats and go. apuuuuu even mposec come pass us ……are they our coequal??
presec back up this is not are position
ertyui
St. James Seminary senior high all the way…am proud of u guys…we will continue to shine aaa…biggups…AHOTEEFO) 4 real!!!
J_TOWN 4 REAL WE DEY REPPPPPPPPPPPPPP 18TH NEXT TYM GO DEY TOP
i wonder tepa snr high school tops ashanti hmmmm de universities have de truth
unfortunaly, i cannot find some schools in the list. my school St. Pauls SHS Denu volta is not in the list.
i am very dissapointed in New Abirem/Afosu Shs for thier possition in the ranking
Allah NAASS mo y3 tooooomucb
All i need is my grade not de skull…. Still akwankyerefour
Nkss u 4 bak up
mount carmel passed with a few stdents yet they were placed at first postion what about the school that passed wth many students like abetifi presby secondary
APSEC ALL DE WAE
i am blessed to be in st. hubert sem. shs
wer is my skuul ghana sec tech sch.-gsts
where dey ma sch, ofori panin
where is opass
KNUST SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL 82TH .I THINK IS QUIET OKAY KEEP IT UP
We the sahussains from St. Hubert S.H.S are happy for our results for ranking 4th n ashanti region
osei tutu all de wae
mfantsipim wrote wid 1,850 candidate and also had more A’s than mount camel so why 37th.
st.john’s school de best………………………..
from now onward if i am asleep and u wake me up, i will first shout GREAT APSEC…. U ARE MY STRENGTH…… HMMMM I dont want to talk much.
first and for most my gratitude goes to miss charlote asaah asante and her staff for making the shool famous
MOTHER APSEC we adore the fruits of your tree………. the 2013 squared thank you too
APSECAN’S WE AN’T GOT ARE LEVELS
Fake ranking. P j.boys don’t worry time will tell.
were is Bishop Herman College????
Eiiiii! ahisco paaaaa……
I’m proud to be okomfo anokye student. oass all. de way God bless Benzo .wise linking .
I cant find this school
i am proud of my school ,st johns,although it came to a time we were amoñg the best three and we came down but now it seems we are coming up,keep it up,but br quaye,atsuga,and smartier advice doggman.bigg ups to all the saint.botwe where are you?
ohhhhhhhhh the mighty presecans whyy 52nd. I dont beliv it
Oh why?the great YESS no where to be found.please re-rank it again due to mechanical faulth to the who arranged it.
hey krobo girls gud one there hoping to see a drastic improvement this year.
charlie wer dey ma skul great okuapemman senior high school………okuas.Waec u no force at all
BETTER LACK NEXT TIME OKUAS.CHARLIE HEADI MAKE WILD OOOOOOOOOO YOOOOOOOOO
WER MOUNT SINAI DEY LOL
where are the tema schools
no size Abetifi presec BHIm!!!!!!
OBOSS keep it up
p jjjjjjj watx wrong
ino be true………..accra academy for dey first 5
Where. Is ketasco
ohh….wherr iz ……KOSS…….y??????
KOSS al de way>>>>>>>>>>>>>
kan sum one lend me his or her lens?????? I DEY LUK FOR KASS
next time ghanass can do better than this keep it up
Where is Makrosec…. Awwwow my skul?
charle were PJ dey
thumbs up 4 nodass,st.james,mount carmel nd k.sectech
Opass we stil de bzt oooo weda dey lyk it or nt
i love Abetifi no size by beatrice boamah darpoh
hmmmmm now that Abetifi come to reality first they were not in the system
G
waec staticians open your eyes ,how can OWASS be 20th .I LUV you owareans
why 20th ,owass .I believe that the spirit of IMANUS will change the results in 2014
greetings to all OWAREANS
dnt forget GREAT ABUSCO
Big ups to Ghana Lebanon senior high school ,Allah will always answer our prayers. im so proud of u guys
this be bullshit
makrosec will top many better schools in 2014.so God, help mkshs.we look up to you.amen!!
datz geyhey 4 u
J>TOWN(st.john’s no size-BRo.Quaye i dey Loy?
PADUA WILL TOP MANY SCHOOLS IN 2014 WASSCE RESULT.GOD BLESS GHANA, GOD BLESS EBENESCO,GOD BLESS PADUA.
BEST BUSINESS SCHOOL IN GHANA APPROVED BY GES EBENEZER SENIOR HIGH SCH.[PADUA NO SIZE]
why no winnesec. ma boiz watin u dey do
I am proud 2 be a SAINT VIAMPARANTES
Am proud 2 be a SAINT
I fink d tepas,perscobas,GSTS n porterians shud keep quiet n let da bosses talk.Bsids d fact that ur skuuls ddnt du u well dasnt mean z fake.
Owareans u shown that d presecans,pcees n motownas r lil.Bigups
Hw can owass b 20th.Owareans must moo hard
Amanfo) hope z nt lost
congrates to everybody. kade senior high skull, Bravo
Shame on u @botwe
but where is augusco?
St. Martins keep it up.
Emmanuel snr high…….de best private sch in gh
aquinas do well next time
Sia Apsec Dey Der Den Persco No Dey Mong…Tweeaaaa…Y Da Skuls Der Re Dey Persco’s Co-equals…..
Apsec Paaaa…Tweeaaaaa…..Apuuut))))))))))…..
I can’t found akro senior high/technical school. why?
What can i say the ranking is the ranking as to how my school was 59th i don’t know but we are not making the same mistake again . LONG LIVE ACCRA ACADEMY
ACCRA ACA BLEOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!.Shame on those with “fake” grades there’s life after wassce
J- town jah bless gsts shame on u.
i cant find my school in the list yyy
my school is better than some schools in gh
suhum senior high technical(sutesco)
Why all these but not Mpaninfo) hmmm ibi fake list ampa OPASS yentie obiaa. B an Opassian wai!!!
I knw vasec will come on top one day
St.John’s why 18th position,bad performance b’cos dis schools mentioned above is not our co-equal.
BISHOP HERMAN COLLEGE,why 23RD position?Better performance next time,Which school can be compared here.WELL DONE SICUT MILES CHRISTI.Long live B.H.C THE HILL OF KNOWLEGE
Kpando ShS no shaking God with us all
This my school, and I’m very proud to be an APSECAN. Yes! Yes!! We’re called the fruits of your tree. We uphold your good name forever. 2013, Congrats!
i cannot find okuapemmam
am proud to be a beacon of da east ghanass keep it up
ohhhhhhhhh where can i find my school akwamusec
krobo is shining OH YES
Where aggrey memorial dey
Otoo memorial senior high, keep it up….
Proud of de Eastern pearls[meghis]keep de fire blazing
Nkz shs als b f best sch
Ooh my boiz kuhis mmerantee action well done 10xx tu Mr M.O.Yeboah
Oh gr8t Tess no size Tepa 4 real
big ups ST JOHNS SCHOOL.. VIAM PARANTES. We were indeed preparing the way for better things to come. climp higher next year. PROUD OLD SAINT !!!
how are the mighty fallen. anyway, nass hasn’t done badly at all.
Y nt include ma xul, AGGREY MEM. SHS? Indeed, dis is fake ranking
aww Islamic Girls all the way.. am a proud student of IGSHS
I love it. St. James no size. oo Susec where are u? you are not our coequal
THE DOWN FALL OF A MAN IS NOT THE END OF HIS LIFE…….APSEC GO HIGH ….GOD BLESS ALL CANDIDATES
hahaha wher is the gr8 dzolali?pls nd pls i jxt dnt wanna bliv dz
Where p.j dey
cudnt find persco yyyyyyyyyy….
Haha na serious ohh God help us
Pple still can’t believe ma sch k.s.t.s made it 2 de first 5….wow de rowdy buoys…de santaklocians call us despanner buoys bub we don.t mind jux moving shout out to all students in 1e1 buoys n to Nancy guess I ve to save ma words
i can’t odorgonno in this shs ranking
this cant be true, adisco adisco cant place 7th
apsec here we gooooo.
ma guyz did not really do well
oooh AKUNINI WHY? GREAT SCHOOL LIKE THIS. I CANNT FIND MY SCHOOL IN THIS LIST, ISHA ALLAHU , GOD IS WITH US FOR NEXT YEAR
how can’t find great hwisec.
I’m proud of Juasec
well done mmarima mma koforidua sec/tec becos of dis i wil come to that school when i complete my bece @ 2014 thank you
Thank st.johns keep it up
Am proud to be an Adeisorian
KASS here we gooo…… Am proud to be a KASS student……
where is Ofori Panin{OPASS}
I think there is no sense in this ranking. For instance a school presence 50 students, 40 had all
8 subjects, another school presents 1600 and 1200 had all 8 subject. On the ranking you will see the formal being first and the latter becoming last. It means that when a school present only one candidate and the person pass the all the 8 subject, that candidate’s school will be definitely be first. Non sense
ABUSUAKESE 4 LYF (KSTS)
What position did agogo state shs attained or placed
am very proud of ABETIFI PRESBY . keep it up.
Mahama Nuhu,2016 candidate. may God bless Kasstech.
All my school mate from Firm Foundation Academy(Accra) ,Kasstech would change your life for future so.may God bless you all
OOOOOO God wer is ma school
ksts de gaints of de east
IZ OUR TYM TO SPREAD OUR NEWS OUT EFFISCO
Effisco u re on e 9th in ashanti reg nd 40th in Ghana…..EFFISCO I’m proud of u ,effiscans 4 real MPANIMFOO 4 lyf
Effisco-MPANIMFOO nd Great koss-ANUANOM u will continue to be e outstanding schools in e Ashanti reg……ANUANOM-MPANIMFOO dignity demands our name…..koss 4 real effisco 4 lyf
effisco all de way,our broda skuul koss bigups ANUANOM-MPANIMFOO 4 lyf Koss nd effisco we re proud of our selves
I see y som of u can’t find ur scul..everytin shows dat u lack knowledge..der is a download link, jux download de full pdf nd search for ur f-ckn scul from de full list. Don’t u know wat pdf is? Mtcheeeww.beacon..shine.
